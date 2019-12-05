KFC hopes 'Yule' love it!

KFC's Fried Chicken Firelog is making its return.

It's exclusively available at Walmart.com this year, and retails for $18.99, which includes free two-day shipping.

The limited-edition "11 herbs & spices Firelog" can make your whole house smell like fried chicken.

When it was introduced last year it sold out within three hours, so you might want to act fast.

The logs can be burned outdoors, in fireplaces, woodstoves and fire pits.

