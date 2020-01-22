KBB awards Subaru Best Resale Value

Subaru has been awarded Kelley Blue Book's best resale value in overall brand.

This year marks the fourth win for Subaru, which previously won the same honor in 2011, 2015 and 2016.

Subaru won in the compact car category with its "Impreza", midsize with the "Legacy", and its "Forester", "Crosstrek", and "Outback" SUV's.

The average new car will only retain 37% of its value after 5-years.

The top ten models awarded by KBB are projected to maintain 50% or more of their value after 5-years, which could save you thousands of dollars when it's time to sell.

