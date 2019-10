E-cigarette maker Juul has suspended sales of its popular fruity flavors.

The company's CEO made the announcement Thursday ahead of a Trump Administration policy expected to remove all flavored vapes from the market.

The vaping industry has been blamed for recent deaths and severe lung disease reportedly caused by the products, mostly among teenagers.

Juul will continue to sell tobacco, mint and menthol flavors online.

