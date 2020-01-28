Justin Bieber to drop new album on Valentine's Day

It's not Valentine's Day without some love songs, and one popstar says he's rolling out a whole new album on the holiday.

More than four years after the release of "Purpose" Justin Bieber is dropping a new album.

Bieber's Fifth Studio Album called "Changes" will be released on Feb. 14.

Tickets for Bieber's new U.S. tour will go on sale on Valentine's Day.

If that isn't enough for you, you can also see Bieber up close and personal on August 16th at Van Andel Area in Grand Rapids, or August 29th at Ford Field in Detroit.

