Jury weighs case of father accused of helping son after murder

Jurors heard closing arguments but haven't reached a verdict yet in the trial of a man who's accused of assisting his son after the dismemberment of a western Michigan woman.

A prosecutor says James Chance had an opportunity to tell investigators what happened to the body of Ashley Young when he drove son Jared Chance to the Grand Rapids police department.

The son is serving a 100-year prison sentence for murder and dismemberment.

James Chance is charged with perjury and being an accessory after the dismemberment.

James Chance's lawyer says charging him was “irresponsible.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.