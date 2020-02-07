Jury selection set to begin for trial of former MSU gymnastics coach

Michigan State University's former gymnastics coach will be back in court Monday.

Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of Kathie Klages.

Klages is accused of lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

She's charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor of lying to police during the state Attorney General's investigation.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

Klages has been expelled from USA Gymnastics and was put on the "permanently ineligible members" list.

