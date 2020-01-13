Jury selection date set for Kathie Klages

A pretrial was held Monday for Michigan State University's former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages.

Klages is accused of lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

She is charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor of lying to police in the Michigan Attorney General's Office investigation into the Nassar scandal.

News 10 was at her pretrial Monday, which started as a closed-chamber meeting.

Jury selection is scheduled to take place on Feb. 10.

If Klages is convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

Klages has been expelled from USA Gymnastics and was put on the "permanently ineligible members" list.

