Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Weinstein's rape trial

A jury has ended its first day of deliberations in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein.

The jury is weighing the evidence Tuesday after often-emotional testimony from women who accused the Hollywood producer of sexual assault.

Weinstein is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another in 2006.

Other accusers testified as part of the prosecution's effort to show he used the same tactics to victimize many women over the years.

Weinstein maintains any sexual conduct was consensual.

