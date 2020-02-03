Judge's disagreement with sentence ends farmer's plea deal

A judge has rejected a sentencing deal that carried a five-year cap for fraud committed by a farmer in southwestern Michigan.

Judge Paul Maloney says it doesn't reflect the “seriousness” of the crime.

Mike Stamp had pleaded guilty to conspiracy in a scheme to defraud a government crop insurance program and lenders in Van Buren County.

MLive.com reports that Stamp has withdrawn his guilty plea, and a fall trial has been scheduled in Kalamazoo federal court.

Stamp's wife, Melissa Stamp, pleaded guilty to knowing about the fraud but not reporting it.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.