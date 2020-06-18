Judge won't stop absentee voter application mailings

A judge has refused to stop the secretary of state from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications to millions of voters.

Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens rejected a request for a preliminary injunction. Stephens says an application is merely an application and can be thrown away if someone doesn’t want to act on it.

The plaintiffs, Yvonne Black and Nevin Cooper-Keel, are Republican candidates for the state House. Cooper-Keel said the applications are a ploy to encourage early voting and rob him of an opportunity to campaign.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has defended the absentee ballot application as a way for people to avoid the risk for the coronavirus at a polling place.

