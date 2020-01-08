Judge weighs bid to stop Trump's refugee resettlement limit

A federal judge in Maryland is weighing whether to block a presidential executive order allowing state and local governments to reject refugees.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte didn't immediately rule Wednesday after hearing arguments on a request by three national refugee resettlement agencies for a preliminary injunction stopping the Trump administration from enforcing the order.

Agency attorneys say the administration announced in November that they must get written consent from state and local officials in any jurisdiction where they want to help resettle refugees beyond June 2020.

Justice Department attorneys say the executive order requires “enhanced consultation” with state and local officials but doesn’t give them a “veto."

