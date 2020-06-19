Judge says Michigan gyms may reopen Thursday, June 25

A federal judge in Kalamazoo has ruled gyms may reopen at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, June 25.

In a written opinion filed Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney, he said he agrees activities that are dangerous should be avoided but says after more than 90 days of being closed, "the scientific knowledge of the virus has grown and Michigan has made great gains in containing the pandemic."

"At this point, the bare assertion that gyms are dangerous is not enough to demonstrate a 'real or substantial' connection to public health, nor is it a set of facts establishing a rational basis to justify their continued closure,' Judge Maloney said.

On June 15, Gov. Whitmer allowed personal care services such as massage facilities, hair and nail salons to reopen.

The court said it does not wish to overstep the decisions Gov. Whitmer has made but says the choices she's made have been based on science and data. However, Judge Maloney says there's no science or data to support the continued closure of gyms.

In his filed opinion, ruled in favor of League of Independent Fitness Facilities and Trainers Incorporated, ruling gyms may open next Thursday.

You can read the full opinion filed by Judge Maloney attached to this article.

