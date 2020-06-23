Judge orders GM, Fiat Chrysler CEOs to meet, settle lawsuit

A judge has taken a remarkable step by ordering the CEOs of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler to meet and settle a lawsuit. GM is suing Fiat Chrysler, saying it got a competitive edge when union leaders were showered with cash and other perks. GM says Fiat Chrysler won labor concessions during contract talks. Fiat Chrysler wants the lawsuit dismissed. Federal Judge Paul Borman says Mary Berra of GM and Mike Manley of Fiat Chrysler must meet in person by July 1. The judge describes the lawsuit as a “nuclear option” that would waste "time and resources" for years.

