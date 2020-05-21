Judge grants sanctions against DOJ over citizenship question

A federal judge has agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Thursday that the Trump administration’s failure to produce the documents may have been inadvertent, but it was nevertheless unacceptable.

The judge in New York ordered the administration to pay costs and fees of advocacy groups.

Last year, Furman ruled against an effort by the Trump administration to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. That decision was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

