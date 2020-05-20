Judge dismisses lawsuit against Dantonio, former president

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and other officials. They were accused of retaliating against a staff member when the school was dealing with sexual assault allegations against players. Federal Judge Janet Neff adopted the recommendation of a magistrate judge who said Curtis Blackwell’s lawsuit was pursued for an “improper purpose.” In 2017, Blackwell was suspended and ultimately released as the football team’s director of college advancement and performance. Blackwell sued Dantonio, former President Lou Anna Simon and a former athletic director, alleging they retaliated against him because he declined to speak to police in an investigation of three players. They denied it.

