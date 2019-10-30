Judge denies motion to suppress evidence in Bartlett case

Judge Clinton Canady denied former Eaton County Sheriff's Office Clerk Kellie Bartlett's request to suppress evidence on Wednesday.

Canady said the digital data created and stored on the computer is fair evidence to use. According to the judge there is no privacy issue concerning a county computer.

The county will be able to review all content on the computer, according to it's policy, which Bartlett consented to when she logged onto the computer.

Bartlett's attorney Neil Rockind said they will be appealing the judges decision on the motion.

Another hearing will be held in about a month, meanwhile the appeals court will look at the defenses motion to appeal.

Bartlett turned herself in for felony aggravated assault last year, according to Barry County Prosecutor Julie Pratt.

Bartlett is also charged with several criminal charges, including two felony counts of using a computer to commit a crime; two counts of identity theft, both felonies; three counts of unauthorized access to a computer, all felonies; one count of felony conspiracy; one count of false report of a felony; two counts of misdemeanor stalking; one count of intentional dissemination of sexually explicit visual material; and two misdemeanor counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Bartlett was charged last year with aggravated stalking, a felony carrying a maximum of five years in prison.

The charge stems from alleged stalking behavior that was elevated to a felony because, in September 2018, she broke a court order to have no direct, indirect or third-party contact with an individual.

The case is currently being handled by the Barry County Prosecutor's Office.

Bartlett has not worked for the Eaton County Sheriff's Office December of 2017.

