Judge again rejects remedy in petition drive over prison

For the second time, a judge has rejected the state of Michigan’s proposed remedy in a dispute over a petition drive that could lead to shorter prison sentences. A group is trying to get a question on the fall ballot that would give prisoners credit for good behavior. The coronavirus outbreak and stay-home orders hurt their attempt to gather enough signatures by the May 27 deadline. The secretary of state offered to extend the signature deadline to July 6 to get on the fall ballot. But U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman rejected it Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.