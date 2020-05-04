Journey cancels 2020 tour because of coronavirus pandemic

Journey is the latest act to cancel their 2020 tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The rock band was supposed to kick off their new tour on May 15 but announced Monday that they would no longer hit the road.

Band members say they decided to cancel the tour, instead of postponing it, so that concertgoers would qualify for immediate refunds.

The five-month trek included 60-plus shows. The Pretenders were scheduled to also perform on the tour.

