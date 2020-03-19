Jonesville man arrested in home invasion case

A 23-year-old Jonesville man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Jackson County.

Police arrested the man after the incident took place Wednesday at a home on Weeks Road in Hanover Township, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Steve Rand on Thursday.

The suspect is lodged at the Jackson County Jail awaiting charges.

At 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, sheriff's office deputies responded to the home where the incident occurred after a 911 caller reported someone had broken into their home.

Once deputies arrived, they were able to identify a suspect because they left personal items at the residence, Rand said.

A Michigan State Police trooper located the suspect in a vehicle near Jerome Road in Hillsdale County and they were arrested.

The man was found with items taken from the residence, Rand said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.