Jolly and Aurelius intersection to close

The Lansing Public Service Department announced a new road closure in a Thursday news release.

The intersection of Jolly Road and Aurelius Road will be closed beginning Thursday for road resurfacing. The project could be completed by July 1.

The department announced June 11 Hamelon Street from Aurelius Road to Scarborough Road would close for resurfacing work. That happened June 17.

Scarborough Road from Hamelon to Robinson are also closed.

Aurelius Road between Jolly Road and Miller Road is still closed to through traffic. Access to businesses and residents will be maintained, the release said.

For more information, contact the Public Service Department at 517-483-4455.

