Jolly and Aurelius Road intersection to be closed for resurfacing

If you travel through the intersection of Jolly and Aurelius Road, you might want to find another route.

The City of Lansing Public Service Department said the intersection will be closed for resurfacing beginning Wednesday, June 24.

The work is set to begin at 5 a.m. and is expected to be finished by 12 p.m.

The public service department said access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

The public service department has posted the following detours:

Eastbound Detour:

• North on Pennsylvania Ave.

• East on Cavanaugh Rd.

• South on Dunckel Rd.

Westbound Detour:

• North on Dunckel Rd.

• West on Cavanaugh Rd.

• South on Pennsylvania Ave.

Northbound Detour:

• West on Miller Rd.

• North on Pennsylvania Ave.

• East on Cavanaugh Rd.

Southbound Detour:

• West on Cavanaugh Rd.

• South on Pennsylvania Ave.

• East on Miller Rd.

For more information, contact the public service department at 517-483-4455.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.