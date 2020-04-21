"Join in Jackson" encourages residents to support local businesses

Some people in Jackson are trying to inspire their neighbors to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

A group called "Join in Jackson" has launched #BuyinJackson.

The initiative encourages people to spend their money with small businesses struggling because of the stay-home order.

On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies partnered up with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor to release a PSA encouraging residents in both regions to follow the executive order.

The PSA encourages residents to stay home to limit the spread of the coronavirus in addition to stressing the importance of caring for loved ones and neighbors, according to the news release.

“These extraordinary times call for even more extraordinary efforts. I am encouraged to see our two cities working together for our first-ever joint PSA,” said Mayor Dobies. “We hope residents take our message to heart and follow the necessary steps to protect their families and communities.”

You can watch that PSA here.

