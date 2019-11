John Legend named 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner Tuesday night on NBC's "The Voice." He serves as a coach on the singing competition series with Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Legend tells the magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film "Selma."

Legend has two children with model-television host Chrissy Teigen.

Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson and David Beckham.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.