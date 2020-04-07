John James tops Gary Peters in latest fund raising

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James of Michigan says his campaign raised $4.8 million in the last three months.

The fundraising total topped first-term Democratic Sen. Gary Peters despite Peters raising $4 million - his biggest quarterly haul to date.

James is the president of an automotive logistics company and outraised Peters for the third straight quarter.

Peters' campaign said Tuesday its fundraising was powered by a surge of small-dollar donations, with 94% of all donations at $100 or less.

Neither campaign released how much money it had on hand. The quarter closed a week ago, but campaign-finance reports aren't due until April 15.

