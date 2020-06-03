Jimmy Carter: Privileged, powerful must fight racial biases

Former President Jimmy Carter is calling on Americans of privilege and power to fight racial injustice.

The 95-year-old former president issued a statement Wednesday addressing angry protests across the U.S. since the death of Georgia Floyd in Minneapolis.

Carter said violence isn't a solution, but also noted that his work to improve human rights worldwide has taught him “that silence can be as deadly as violence.”

He said Americans in positions of power and influence must demand an end to racial bias in criminal justice, as well as economic disparities.

Carter made no direct mention of President Donald Trump, but said: “We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this."

