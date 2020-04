East Lansing's Summer Solstice Jazz Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival was originally scheduled to take place on June 19 and 20 in downtown East Lansing.

The Jazz Fest Advisory Board is exploring the possibility of a virtual festival and is making plans for a ticketed, live jazz event in September.

The city says it'll have an update once details are finalized.

