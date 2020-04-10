Japan auto industry vows to protect jobs amid virus crisis

Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda is promising that the Japanese auto industry will seek to protect jobs worldwide, as it braces to overcome the unfolding crisis set off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking as head of the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Toyoda said Friday that he was worried the Japanese economy might be destroyed before the world can win the fight against the sickness caused by COVID-19.

He said on an online news conference that he fears the nation's hospitals may get overloaded with patients and Japan may never recover.

JAMA brings together Japanese automakers, including Nissan and Honda, as well as parts makers. It plans to set up a special fund to help people laid off find new jobs.

