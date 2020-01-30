January 31 marks National Hot Chocolate Day

Friday, Jan. 31 marks National Hot Chocolate Day and what better way to get through a cold, winter day than to enjoy a nice, hot cup of the delicious drink.

Whether you like your cup with whipped cream or marshmallows, National Today, the internet's number 1 authority on holidays, has shared some ways to enjoy hot chocolate:

1. Drink up

Indulge in your favorite hot chocolate by heading down to your local coffee shop or restaurant with your go-to drink. The truly best way to celebrate hot chocolate in all it's chocolatey glory is simply drinking it!

2. Make your own marshmallows and whipped cream

Whipped cream and marshmallows are surprisingly easy to make. Marshmallows are a simple combination of gelatin, vanilla, sugar and corn syrup while whipped cream is just whipping cream beaten with sugar. Find a new recipe online and put your culinary skills to this easy test—you'll have a tasty recipe to sweeten up your chocolate-y repertoire.

3.Host a hot chocolate sampler

b Today there's an endless array of hot chocolate concoctions: Mexican hot chocolate, white hot chocolate, creme de menthe hot chocolate, gingerbread hot chocolate... you get the idea. Make the happy hour a sweet sensation with friends by preparing some quirky hot chocolate flavors—it'll liven up everyone's favorite winter sip.

