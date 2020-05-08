Jackson's Gus Macker basketball tournament postponed to 2021

Jackson's Gus Macker Basketball Tournament has been added to the list of events postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the three-on-three basketball tournament posted the tournament schedule on Facebook revealing the event in Jackson has been postponed to July 24-25, 2021.

The Gus Macker tournament is designed for players of all kinds ranging from all experience levels and ages, according to its website.

Additional information on the Jackson postponement has not been released at this time.

