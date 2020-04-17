Jackson's COVID-19 Response Fund raises thousands

The City of Jackson's COVID-19 Response Fund has raised thousands of dollars, which has been used to purchase distribute supplies to residents in need, the city said in a news release sent to News 10.

The city said the COVID-19 Response Fund created by the United Way of Jackson County and the Jackson Community Foundation has raised $256,679 as of Thursday, April 16.

The city said $65,666 has been used to purchase and distribute supplies to residents in need in addition to supporting non-profit organizations in the area.

JCAN, the Jackson COVID-19 Action Network, was put into place back in March as part of the county's emergency response.

JCAN is made up of more than two dozen local government agencies, organizations, businesses, non-profits, resident-led community groups and volunteers.

JCAN is responsible for making sure all Jackson County residents have access to food, shelter and water, according to the City of Jackson.

The city said a total of 48,559 items have been distributed to the city.

