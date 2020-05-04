Jackson woman donating baby supplies

On any given day, Partial to Girls is working to bring change to women and girls in Jackson.

During the coronavirus crisis, they're doing more than bringing change to their city, helping struggling families with essential supplies they might not be able to afford.

"When COVID-19 started and I saw the deaths and the job loss, I knew that I had to get involved and do something," said Partial to Girls Founder Salena Taylor.

She decided to recruit her group members to collect necessities for babies.

"Who doesn't love babies? We know that a lot of parents had concerns with their children," Said Taylor. "The minute I started asking people to help me out, I noticed that no one was really saying no."

The operation grew so fast, Taylor had to move it from her house to the Boos Center in Jackson.

"We started in my living room with 20 cans of milk, soon we were busting at the seams with donations. Partial to girls has served over 1,000 babies."

Taylor says they deliver to families every two weeks to a month and put safety first when making those deliveries.

"As we know, this is a contagious virus, so we've been taking every measure. We do no contact deliveries, and we've even been putting COVID-19 information in every bag."

And group volunteers say each delivery they make is more gratifying than the last.

"Even before I could leave the packages on the door and back to my car, people were out of their doors, 'Hi! Thank you ma'am, thank you!' They're very blessed right now to have this program in place to service them at this time," said Daveda Quinn, a volunteer with Partial to Girls.

Taylor tells me they'll be set up for the rest of the month, and that they hope to keep donating for as long as they can.