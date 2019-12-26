Jackson woman donates teddy bears to kids in hospitals for holidays

No one wants to spend their Christmas in a hospital, but some families and kids don't have the option to go home for the holidays.

Every year thousands of kids nationwide find themselves in hospitals during the holidays.

That's why for the third year in a row a Jackson woman spent her Christmas collecting and donating teddy bears to kids in hospitals.

Elizabeth Tingley, 19, has been collecting teddy bears all of December.

She started the tradition in high school two years ago and continued through college.

Now she's working with her little brother Alex and his Grass Lake Cub Scout Troop.

This year Tingley collected 50 bears with the help of the community. Next year she hopes to collect even more.

"It helps them keep their head up and keep that Christmas spirit alive. Kids shouldn't be scared or a little terrified or a little stressed out around Christmas time, they should be happy and imaginative," Tingley said.

Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital said they are always looking for volunteers, especially after the holidays.

