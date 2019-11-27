Jackson warns residents about active home warranty scam

The city of Jackson is warning residents about an active home warranty scam that is going around.

The city said they have learned that residents are receiving notices in the mail telling them that their property's home warranty, secured by the city of Jackson, may be expiring or may have already expired, according to a news release sent by the city.

The city of Jackson is telling residents that Jackson City Government has never offered home warranties and has no affiliation with the company sending the notices.

Residents with questions or concerns can contact the city attorney's office at 517-788-4050.

To view a copy of the notice, click here.

