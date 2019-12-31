Jackson prepares to celebrate 2020 with "Eve on the Ave"

Hundreds of people will make their way to Michigan Avenue Tuesday night for Jackson's annual "Eve on the Ave."

"It's a free, family-friendly event. Everyone comes downtown. We have food, games, music, hot drinks as well because it's going to be cold," Aaron Dimick, a spokesman for the city of Jackson, said. We hoist a shiny ball up on the top of Jackson City Hall and then it's dropped down all 14 floors, so we're bringing some of that Times Square fun to downtown Jackson."

"Downtown is going to be rocking. They're going to close off the street and have the ball drop at midnight and all kinds of stuff going on on the avenue," Cole Thornton, Chef at Veritas, said.

Part of the goal of the celebration, which is hosted by the Downtown Development Authority, is to bring in more business. Veritas is staying open late for a New Year's Eve bash of their own.

"We're completely booked. We've got a full house. We've got 300 lucky people coming in for dinner tonight," Thornton said.

There will also be a fire pit a Bucky Harris Park to keep people warn while they wait for the ball to drop at midnight.

"That was just installed by our parks and recreation department just to kind of add a little bit more of a fun feature for downtown. It's perfect for when we have winter events such as "Eve on the Ave," Dimick said.

The event kicks off at 10 p.m. and goes until 12:15 a.m.

Fireworks will also be set off at midnight.

