Jackson police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Jackson Police need your help...

They are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at Rams Take Out on 1248 S. Jackson St. in Jackson.

It happened on October 26 at about 10:45 p.m.

Police say a black man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

After leaving the building, he got into the passenger side of a dark four-door sedan, last seen heading northbound on Woodsum Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Kruso at 517-768-8646.

