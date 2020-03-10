Jackson police identify suspect in deadly shooting

Jackson police have identified a suspect in the shooting death of James Cooper-Robertson.

Franky Ackley is wanted on charges of Open Murder and Felony Firearm. Police say he shot and killed Cooper-Robertson outside Duffy's Food & Spirits early in the morning of March 6. They have not said what led to the shooting.

Police do not know where Ackley is. Anyone with information can call Detective Robert Noppe at 517-206-3993. Callers can remain anonymous.

