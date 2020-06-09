Jackson pet shelter opens doors

The Cascades Humane Society is now open by appointment, the animal shelter said in a news release Tuesday.

The organization said people should wear masks, practice social distancing, wash hands and stay home if they’re sick or have been in contact with someone who is sick.

Services have also been added, including vaccinations, heartworm testing for dogs, feline immunodeficiency virus and leukemia virus testing and dental work. These services are available as a part of a Spay and Neuter Assistance Program.

The Cascades Human Society is also accepting donations of pet food in its original packaging for the shelter’s pet food pantry for pets of families facing financial trouble.

For more information on Cascades Humane Society programs, including a look at adoptable pets, go to www.chspets.org.

