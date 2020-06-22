Jackson Parks and Recreation to start outdoor exercise classes

If you're itching to get outdoors, you might want to head to the City of Jackson.

While working to reopen city facilities and restart recreation programs following shutdowns from the coronavirus, the City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department said two outdoor exercise classes are scheduled to begin within the next two weeks.

The department said pilates will be held Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. beginning June 30, and the class will be held in the Rose Garden of Ella Sharp Park, which is located on the south side of the main entrance off of Oakwood Drive.

On Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., the city said yoga will be held beginning July 2, and the class will be held in Loomis Park, located south of the Edgewood Street parking lots.

The City of Jackson Parks and Recreation Department said both classes will be held through the fall and all participants will need to bring their own mats and yoga props.

Payment will be accepted at class sessions.

The department said any cancellations for inclement weather will be posted onto the city's Facebook page by 4:30 p.m. the day of class.

Following the announcement of outdoor recreation activities, like playgrounds and basketball courts, the department said more activities may reopen throughout the summer as restrictions get lifted.

