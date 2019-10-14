Jackson offers bagged leaf pickup service

With the chilly October weather starting to set in, Jackson residents may have their work cut out for them as the red and gold leaves start to blanket the ground.

Yard work may be a tedious task but the City of Jackson is taking steps to make it a little easier on residents.

The City of Jackson will be assisting people with their fall yard cleanups by conducting it's Bagged Leaf Pickup Program from Oct. 26 to Dec. 7 all over the city.

Every Saturday crews from United Waste will pick up bags of leaves that are placed along the curb from that weekend's designated section.

The city is being broken up into three sections, each section will have two pick up days during the time the city offers this service.

The city requires the leaves be in 30 gallon biodegradable paper leaf bags. Other yard waste like sticks, grass and flowers will not be collected, according to the city.

To learn which section you are located in and the schedule for pick up click this link.

