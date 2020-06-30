Jackson mayor appoints new LGBTQ+ community liasion

As Pride month wraps, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced he has appointed an LGBTQ+ liaison to the mayor's office.

Karyl Baker will serve as the second liaison to the mayor's office following Julia Josling.

In a press release, Baker said she wants to focus on fostering strong communication between the LGBTQ+ community and city leaders while continuing to advocate for policies that make the city and Jackson County "a more inclusive place to the LGBTQ+ community."

“Jackson has grown leaps and bounds in terms of its support for the LGBTQ community,” said Karyl Baker, the new LGBTQ Liaison to Mayor Dobies. “I look forward to continuing to work with city leaders to make Jackson a place that is built on love, and is a place that even more LGBTQ families can call home.”

Additionally, Dobies also delivered an open-letter instructing Jackson County to include sexual orientation and gender identity or expression in protected classes under the county's Equal Employment Policy and also authored a draft County Anti-Discrimination Policy to protect the LGBTQ+ community, according to the news release.

“Karyl knows that our work to make Jackson more inclusive to the LGBTQ community is not over. That’s why we are today calling on the County to include protections to the LGBTQ community in policy,” said Mayor Dobies. “To make it easier, we’ve sent them copies of proposed language that they could consider and pass at their next meeting.”

You can view Dobies open letter attached to this article.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.