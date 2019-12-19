Jackson man sent to circuit court in connection to 5 hour standoff

David Davis, a 57-year-old man from Jackson, has been bound over to Jackson Circuit Court, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Davis is charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge a firearm in a building, and felony firearm.

Police responded to a domestic call just after 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 near the corner of Bloomfield Boulevard and Second Street in Jackson.

Davis was responsible for a five-hour standoff with the police. During the standoff he shot at the police twice. In the end, Davis surrendered peacefully and no one was hurt.

Ryan Griffus, Davis's nephew, said his uncle was struggling with his cancer diagnosis and depression. Griffus said that his uncle losing his home as well as possibly the end of a relationship may have pushed him over the edge.

Davis does has a felony record.

He served time for criminal sexual conduct with someone under the age of 16, as well as for resisting and obstructing an officer.

A pretrial date has yet to be scheduled.

