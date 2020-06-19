Jackson man killed after being struck by car

A Jackson man was killed after being struck by a car on I-94 near Airport Road.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, police were dispatched to I-94 westbound at Airport Road for a car-pedestrian crash.

According to police, A 46 year-old female from Paw Paw, Michigan was traveling west on I-94 near Airport Road when she struck a 42 year-old Jackson man. The man was running across the highway when he was struck. The body was then ran over by a semi-tractor-trailer, who, according to police, continued to travel westbound and did not stop.

Police are investigating the situation and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Sergeant Rick Gillespie at (517) 788-4223.

