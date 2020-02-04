Jackson man faces 20 years if convicted

Najee Turee Thompson, 21, of Jackson, has been charged in Ingham County with extortion and using a computer to commit a crime.

He is facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Court documents in Ingham County indicate he allegedly extorted money from a female MSU student, and he allegedly used a computer network to commit the extortion.

The complaint doesn’t say what he did to extort the money.

Thompson is scheduled for a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6 at East Lansing’s 54-B District Court in front of Judge Richard Ball.

Last month, Thompson was bound over to Jackson County Circuit court with criminal sexual conduct charges for a different case.

He was charged in Jackson with Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, and Intentional Dissemination of Sexually Explicit Visual Material.

An additional count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Interfering with Electronic Communication were added at his preliminary examination hearing.

