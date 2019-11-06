Jackson man died from injuries in car accident

A 61 year old Jackson man died from his injuries after a car accident on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Sheriff Steve Rand reported that deputies responded to the accident at Spring Arbor Rd and 19th Street, along with Summit Township Fire and Jackson Community Ambulance.

The man was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala with a female passenger, 47, when he pulled out from a parking lot into the path of a 2000 Dodge truck.

The truck was being driven by a 40 year old Jackson woman.

The occupants of the Impala suffered life threatening injuries and had to be extracted from the vehicle by Summit Township Fire.

The driver and passenger were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health where the driver died from his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge truck had non-life threatening injuries.

Rand said the investigation is ongoing at this time and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.