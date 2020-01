Police are working to find the man who held up a liquor store Monday night.

A man wearing a black mask robbed "Bob's Take-Out Beer and Liquor" a little before 10 p.m.

The man did get away with cash. However, at this time, police are not saying how much cash the man was able to get away with.

The store is located on Page Avenue in Jackson.

