Jackson library warns about phone scam involving book fines

Feeling guilty about a library fine?

Skip the call: It's a scam.

The Jackson library in southern Michigan is warning the public about solicitors who are calling people to collect overdue book fines.

It might appear to be legitimate because the caller ID shows the phone number of the library.

But assistant director Jason Shoup says the library doesn't take payments over the phone.

Any reminders about fines are automated calls without a staff member speaking.

