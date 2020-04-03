Jackson County launches JCAN to fight against coronavirus

The City of Jackson has launched a new group to help fight against the coronavirus.

The Jackson COVID-19 Action Network (JCAN) is a group made up of representatives from local government agencies, organizations, businesses, non-profits, resident-led community groups and volunteers, according to the City of Jackson.

The city said JCAN works with the county's emergency response to meet the needs of the community with a focus on ensuring that all Jackson County residents have access to food, shelter, information and other basic needs.

The city said JCAN is currently supported by a fund put in place by the United Way of Jackson County and the Jackson Community Foundation. The fund has raised more than $150,000 for JCAN from community donations, according to the city.

The City of Jackson said the money will be used to buy and distribute supplies to residents in need. Some of the supplies needed include baby formula, baby wipes, diapers and pull-ups, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, toiletries, over the counter meds, laundry soap and bleach. You can donate these items by visiting the Jackson YMCA and the City of Jackson's Boos Community Center.

Monetary donations can be made online at uwjackson.org under the "Donate" section.

The city said funds that are raised will also be used to help support local organizations to help residents and address long-term implications from the pandemic.

