Jackson couple takes last breath 20 minutes apart

It was a real life Notebook situation at a hospice care in Jackson.

A couple that was inseparable for 70 years, started their next adventure together too -- when they took their last breaths within 20 minutes of each other.

The Jackson couple, Les and Freda Austin, both 90, died peacefully on Dec. 7 in their beds.

They were high school sweethearts, they danced together at their high school prom and in 1949 they danced at their wedding.

Their funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at First United Methodist Church in Mason.

“They did everything together. They didn’t stop with death,” their daughter, Sandy Maes, told MLive.com. “I think they knew each other was passing and they are eternally together. And I think it was beautiful.”

Les served in the U.S. Air Force as an airborne radio operator during the Korean War, and served 40 years working at the Michigan State Police.

Freda managed Brail Dry Cleaning and had a passion for cooking for her family -- she had over 1,000 cookbooks, mlive reported.

The couple enjoyed camping together and visiting lighthouses throughout Michigan.

“If they had to go, this way was about as romantic as you could get,” Their son, Michael Austin said.

Freda and Les are survived by their two children, and an abundance of grand, and great grandchildren.

