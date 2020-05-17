Jackson company building device to make disinfectant wipes

It could be months before disinfectant wipes are widely available.

Stores across the county sold out as people take precautions against coronavirus.

That's why RTD Manufacturing in Jackson is making a machine that converts paper towels to disinfectant wipes.

"It's just the kind of stuff we do here. We innovate," said Irv Stone, RTD Manufacturing Project Manager}

Stone said Towl-Wet was born when another Jackson factory couldn't get disinfectant wipes.

"We're sitting there thinking we can make disinfectant wipes," said Stone.

The concept is simple. It's like a paper towel dispenser with a paper towel fed in between rollers. The difference is the towel gets soaked with disinfected in a pan at the bottom of the dispenser.

"If you have high volume areas and you have people with squirt bottles, your hands are only going to last so long with squirt bottles," Stone said.

Stone said the first Towl-Wets were made out of plexiglass but the design has since changed. Now it is made out of steal, making it is more durable.

The machine shop donated its first prototypes to Jackson area fire departments and health care facilities.

Stone said this could help many businesses as they begin to reopen in a post-COVID19 world.

"This is a product that's going to be around for a long time. We're not going to just stop wiping stuff off in three months," he said.

Within a month, there's been interest across the country in Towl-Wet. The company is now taking orders online.

