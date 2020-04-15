Jackson Co. Chamber announces plan to help 'reSTART' local businesses

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has announced a new program to help businesses and non-profits in the greater Jackson area.

The Jackson Smart reSTART program is a deferred membership payment option for those Jackson County businesses and non-profits affected by the pandemic to either delay or pause their Chamber payments for up to three months.

"During these times of uncertainty, business as usual is not an option. Understanding the Chamber’s responsibility to our members and the business community of Jackson as a whole, we’ve created the Jackson Smart reSTART program, to encourage a collective mindset amongst the entire business community. There is no question that if Jackson reSTARTs Smart, we will be stronger than ever," a news release said.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses and non-profits, committed to strengthening their organizations and the Jackson Community.

For more information about the deferred membership payment program, contact the Jackson County Chamber at 517-782-8221.

